McGrath Inspires CFC To A Restorative Performance In 4-2 Win Over CT United

Chattanooga FC earned its first victory of the season in a 4-2 win over expansion side Connecticut United FC Sunday afternoon.

Connecticut struck first when winger Ibrahim Kasule fired one past Jakupović in the 21st minute.

Tate Robertson quickly responded to equalize for Chattanooga in the 23rd minute, scoring his first of the season in his 100th appearance for the Boys in Blue. CFC forward Alex Krehl tallied his first assist on Robertson's goal.

Making his first start since March 30, 2025 after recovering from a long-term injury, CFC Captain Alex McGrath capitalized on the moment to net his first goal of 2026, giving Chattanooga a 2-1 lead in the 37th minute.

The momentum continued in the Scenic City's favor as Krehl scored one of his own, and his first for CFC, in the 41st minute with a delicate chip off of a perfectly timed pass from Yves Tcheuyap, sending CFC into halftime ahead 3-1.

In the second half, Krehl went on to score his second of the day and first brace for Chattanooga in the 57th minute, heading the ball in from Robertson's corner kick.

Midfielder Dylan Lacy answered for CT United, scoring in the 74th minute to make it 4-2. However, Chattanooga held on to the lead through the remaining minutes to walk away with a crucial three points.

"It always feels good to win. We hope that this is the first of many. Even though we won, we're still going to go back to the drawing board to see what we can improve for next week. We're all elated for Alex [McGrath]. He's been working for this moment for the last ten months, so I'm happy he was able to start and score a goal and be back with the guys. We've been missing his leadership qualities, so to have him back leading and playing the game he loves and scoring goals, it's happy days," said Interim Head Coach Richard Dixon.

"There was really good individual play from Tate [Robertson], Alex Krehl and I could go on and on. It was a 4-1 game for a good stretch and it became 4-2 and they had us under for a little bit, so those are moments that we'll look at and continue to get better."