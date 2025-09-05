MLS NEXT Season Preview: A New Era Of Youth Soccer Arrives In Chattanooga

CFC Primary Owner Davis Grizzard and his family are fully funding the club's first season in MLS NEXT, removing the financial barrier for the area's top youth talent, fulfilling the club's mission to use soccer as a tool to build strong relationships – across age, race, creed and socio-economic status – for the greater good of Chattanooga.

Chattanooga FC’s elite MLS NEXT U13, U14 and U15 teams will begin their seasons this weekend at Finley Stadium on Saturday, September 6. The U15s will kick off the season at 10:00 a.m. ET, followed by the U14s at 12:00 p.m. ET and the U13 team at 2:00 p.m. ET.

CFC’s MLS NEXT teams represent an important step in the club’s pre-professional player pathway. The 2025-26 season is Chattanooga FC’s first in MLS NEXT, and the club’s teams will compete in the Southeast Division of the MLS NEXT Homegrown Division, the top level of competition in the program.

MLS NEXT is the highest level of youth soccer in North America and provides an unmatched player development experience, with players gaining access to the highest levels of competition and training to prepare them for their futures in soccer and in life.

"I’m extremely excited for this weekend," said Chattanooga FC MLS NEXT Director Miguel Rodrigues. "I think this weekend symbolizes the blood, sweat, tears and investments of several people to bring this level of youth soccer to the region. It symbolizes a lot of their hard work that was done, and this is just a culmination of that."

Funding from the Grizzard family, covering thousands of dollars per MLS NEXT athlete, unlocks a multitude of benefits for soccer in the Scenic City. It increases community equity and access to the game, facilitates talent development, and supports the welfare of CFC’s MLS NEXT players and families.

Chattanooga FC is committed to fostering elite player development within a local community framework and aims to nurture well-rounded individuals.