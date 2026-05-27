NCAA Division II National Softball Championship Returns To Chattanooga

The Sports & Events Corporation (TSEC), in partnership with the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and local community partners, will host the 2026 NCAA Division II Softball National Championships in Chattanooga.

The NCAA Division II Softball National Championships will feature the nation’s top Division II softball programs competing for a national title in a week-long postseason tournament culminating in the championship series.

Chattanooga will welcome elite student-athletes and fans from across the country for a premier championship experience featuring high-level competition and a dynamic atmosphere throughout the week. All 2026 NCAA Division II Softball Championship information is available here.

The event will be held Thursday, May 28, through Wednesday, June 3, 2026. The full game schedule is available here.

All games will be played at Jim Frost Stadium at Warner Park in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Tickets are available for purchase, including all-session and single-day options for fans. Pricing and ticket packages vary by day, with options available for adults, youth and seniors. Tickets can be purchased here.