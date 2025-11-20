Lookout Mountain Pickleball Club Caters To Fast Growing Sport With Great Views

Imagine being a pickleball enthusiast and traveling to an incredibly scenic view atop Lookout Mountain where you’d find beautiful cabins and two private, outdoor-covered pickleball courts for your leisure.

It’s a reality at the newly opened Lookout Mountain Pickleball Club just minutes from Chattanooga. This elegant retreat offers short-term stay in their luxurious alpine-style cabins, private pickleball courts, scenic views and plenty of serenity.

Lifelong friends and business partners Matt Siver and Jake Armstrong developed Lookout Mountain Pickleball Club with the goal of offering the perfect getaway for pickleball players and others needing a place to enjoy their sport, decompress and unwind.

Siver said pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the nation. Chattanoogans are flocking to local parks and pickleball leagues trying their hand at the sport that is a combination of tennis, badminton, and table tennis. Several local parks have pickleball courts but depending on the day of the week and time, it’s hard to reserve a court.

“There’s just not enough of them,” Siver said about local pickleball courts. “Pickleball players are always begging for time on the weekends.”

The friends grew up outside of Chicago, but Siver now lives near Covenant College and is familiar with the beauty of the area. Armstrong lives in North Carolina. He was the one who discovered the vacant property. The duo, who had long talked about starting a business together, came up with a plan.

“A lot of this was trusting the brain of my business partner,” Siver said. “The land is about 100 acres, and I think the reason that property was sitting vacant was because people didn't think they could get water or electric up there or even build on it because it's so steep.”

Siver said they walked the land with professional excavators to see what they could or could not build. What they created were stylish, modern cabins with exquisite vistas and sunsets and the first and only mountainside pickleball courts.

“We’re the only crazy ones that have done it in the country,” Siver said adding excavating on a steep hill, moving trees and boulders and bringing in water and electricity were monumental tasks.

"Although the land was raw and difficult to work on, the excavators and builders were happy to bring it to fruition just to be a part of such a unique project,” Siver said.

Armstrong built the 1st two A-frame cabins himself. Those cabins are a modern twist of the classic A-frame architecture and are around 1600 square ft. The Alpine cabins for the pickle-ball village are all 450 square feet, have Wi-Fi connectivity, and rustic charm with many amenities. Each has equal layouts.

Each cabin is equipped with heating and air, a kitchenette, outdoor firepit and seating, private porches with mountain and sunset views, onsite parking, and access to nearby hiking trails, waterfalls and scenic drives. Each kitchenette has an apartment size fridge, microwave/air fryer and coffee maker.

Lookout Mountain Pickleball Club guests have exclusive access to two professional-grade pickleball courts with overhead coverage and lighting for all-weather, day-and-night play. Paddles and balls are available upon advance request.

“We decided to carve out some of the land to do pickleball village,” Siver said. “It’s a stay and play meaning only the people staying in the cabins have the use of the pickleball courts.”

Siver said he hopes to attract true pickleball aficionados who love to travel all over the country to play.

Visitors will be treated to unmatched beauty and luxury as Lookout Mountain Pickleball Club offers the most scenic place to play pickleball. It’s more than a destination; it’s a reflection of the developers’ friendship, community and a love for the outdoors. Every detail — from the covered courts to the cozy cabins and mountain views — was designed to inspire both connection and calm. Whether you’re here to play, relax, or simply recharge, their hope is that you’ll find your own version of sanctuary here.

Booking your stay can be done directly from their website. To learn more or book a stay visit: https://www.lookoutmountainpickleball.com/