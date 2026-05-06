One City. Five Championships. And A Very Busy Month For Student Athletes

The Sports & Events Corporation, along with multiple community partners, will host five championship‑level sporting events across several venues around town this May.

The significant concentration of state and national championship competition positions the community as a central stage where titles are earned.

Spanning middle school, high school, and collegiate, the slate of events includes three TSSAA state championships and two NCAA national championships. Together, the community will welcome a rare gathering of champions competing across multiple sports and levels of play.

“Hosting championships of this caliber doesn’t happen by chance. It’s a reflection of what’s possible when infrastructure, experience, and collaboration come together. Our community has proven its ability to deliver championship events with professionalism and purpose, while creating unforgettable experiences for athletes and fans,” said Tim Morgan, President of The Sports & Events Corporation.

May Championship Schedule:

May 12–13 | TSSAA Middle School Baseball Championships at Larry Carpenter Stadium at Olympic Field at Lee University, East Hamilton High, Ooltewah High School

at Larry Carpenter Stadium at Olympic Field at Lee University, East Hamilton High, Ooltewah High School May 12–13 | TSSAA Middle School Softball Championships at Frost Stadium, Warner Park Complex

at Frost Stadium, Warner Park Complex May 12–15 | TSSAA High School Tennis Championships at Champions Club Tennis Complex

at Champions Club Tennis Complex May 18–26 | NCAA Division III Men’s & Women’s Tennis Championships at Champions Club Tennis Complex

at Champions Club Tennis Complex May 28 – June 3 | NCAA Division II Softball National Championship at Frost Stadium

Over the course of the month and across multiple venues, these events will welcome thousands of athletes, coaches, officials, and spectators to the area, generating substantial economic impact while reinforcing the community’s reputation as a trusted championship host.

As the community’s sports commission, TSEC leads the work to deliver championship events in collaboration with venue operators, governing bodies, local governments, and community partners. While newly launched as a standalone organization, the TSEC team brings decades of experience securing and hosting premier competitions.

From championship matches on the tennis courts to title-defining innings on the diamond, May will deliver a steady cadence of pivotal moments and podium finishes, cementing the month as a defining chapter in the community’s sports calendar. This stretch of competition reflects the full arc of athletic development, from middle school through college, highlighting the powerful role sports play in shaping individual athletes and strengthening teams.

Fans and community members are invited to be part of the championship atmosphere by attending events throughout May, as titles are decided and champions are crowned. Event schedules and ticket information are available at www.SportsandEventsCorp.com.