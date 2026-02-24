“Operation Get Active” Getting Kids Off The Sidelines And Back In The Game

This spring, Operation Get Active and the Chattanooga FC Foundation are turning open fields into launchpads for confidence, connection, and growth.

The Foundation’s signature program, Operation Get Active, returns with expanded energy and a clear mission to remove barriers, create access, and get more kids moving. This program brings accessible afterschool soccer to Title 1 elementary schools across the area.

For many children, access to organized sports is not always guaranteed. Barriers like cost, transportation, and limited resources often stand in the way. Operation Get Active was created to change that. Since the inception of this program, Chattanooga FC Foundation has impacted over 4,000 elementary school students in the Chattanooga area.

OGA is proud to partner with Title 1 schools, ensuring that students from underserved communities are gaining access to athletic development, mentorship, and enrichment. This year’s programs will be hosted at fifteen local schools, reflecting OGA’s continued growth and strong community support. For the first time since the program began, it will be open to both second and third grade students at four schools this season, representing an important step in broadening access.

“Operative Get Active removes barriers and provides kids with a safe place to feel seen, valued, and included. There are no tryouts, no extra costs, no pressure,” says Julian Ramirez, Director of the program.

Operation Get Active reflects the Chattanooga FC Foundation’s mission to use soccer as a force for good, strengthening communities, and creating access to opportunities through sport.

Families interested in participating or community partners and sponsors who want to support the initiative, can learn more by visiting www.chattanoogafcfdn.org.