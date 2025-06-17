Over 500 Softball Teams Descending Upon The Chattanooga Region This Weekend

The Chattanooga metro area anticipates a significant influx of sports tourists this weekend for Connect Sports' Scenic City Summer Fastpitch Softball Tournament.

Projections indicate over 20,000 visitors accompanying 470 out-of-town softball teams. This year, this event represents the largest fastpitch softball tournament east of the Rocky Mountains, attributable to substantial investments in local softball facilities.

Furthermore, in excess of 500 collegiate softball coaches are expected to attend for recruitment purposes.

"We appreciate Jill and Jeremy Higdon's commitment to bringing elite sporting events to our community," said Barry White, president and CEO of Chattanooga Tourism Co. "Their tournaments align perfectly with our mission to showcase Chattanooga as a world-class sports destination. Beyond the competition, players and their families will explore our beautiful community, support local businesses, and create unforgettable memories. This event will generate more than $13 million in economic impact throughout the community."

Connect Sports and partners recognize this as an unparalleled opportunity for female athletes aspiring to compete at the collegiate level. This year’s event, which includes their annual Scenic City Summer All Star Games and several College Camps featuring Florida State University, Auburn University, the University of Kentucky, and the University of South Carolina, received over 740 applications from teams.

Teams from 35 states, ages 14 & under through 18 & under, primarily come to the Scenic City to be recruited by college coaches, but also to compete for the prestigious title of becoming the 2025 Scenic City Summer Champion.

The tournament will begin on Thursday, running through Sunday, and every team will play into a bracket - allowing each team the opportunity to win it all.

“Hosting Connect Sports' largest event right here in Chattanooga is incredibly special”, said Jill Higdon, owner and Executive Director of Connect Sports. “We're immensely proud that our hometown can not only handle this volume but also provides such incredible support from Chattanooga and the surrounding areas. It's a testament to this community.”

“The 20,000+ players, coaches, and parents that will visit the Scenic City are proof that we are the top fastpitch softball destination in the eastern United States," Jeremy Higdon of Connect Sports stated. "Chattanooga and the surrounding supporting cities are perfect hosts with numerous high quality softball complexes and its reputation as one of the nation’s top outdoor tourism destinations. This makes it the perfect host amidst the excitement of softball competitions."

This Scenic City Summer Showcase has a positive impact for not just Chattanooga and Hamilton County, but throughout East Ridge to Dalton, as well.

“Connect Sports is one of the premier organizations in the nation, dedicated to the growth and development of softball”, said Shawnna Skiles, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of East Ridge. “We are proud to partner with them and value their continued commitment to enhancing the softball community here in East Ridge and the surrounding areas.”

Margaret Thigpen, Director of Tourism for Dalton-Whitfield states, "We are excited to welcome back Connect Sports with the Top 25 & the Scenic City Showcase fastpitch softball tournament to Dalton-Whitfield. They will play on 22 fields in Dalton, which is the largest usage to date. This group continues to be an economic generator for our community and it is groups like this that help continue to make Dalton-Whitfield successful."