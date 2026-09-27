Penalty Kick Hands The Chattanooga Red Wolves A 1-0 Loss On The Road

The Chattanooga Red Wolves have suffered a loss against FC Naples, with a final score of 1-0.

Naples started momentum with a shot in the 18th, their Ty Collins driving a breakaway toward Chattanooga’s goal. Spot on, Jason Smith snuffed the attempt as soon as it was made, allowing his teammates room for a shot of their own in the 25th.

Dyson Clapier sent a pass to Omar, and taking his kick quickly, the ball launched perfectly toward its target, deflected only by Naples goalie Lalo Delgado.

Pedro Hernandez brought the Wolves another shot on target in the 37th, receiving a pass to find himself face to face with Delgado. He wasted no time taking his shot, and Delgado was barely able to knock it off target. A corner from Omar in the 39th very nearly earned the lead, headed goalward by Pedro but again blocked by Delgado.

Naples found the only goal of the night when their Julian Cisneros went down in the Wolves’ box. Ruled a foul, the following penalty kick trickled past Smith to give the hosts the lead.

Chattanooga owned the rest of the match. A curling free kick from Omar that ricocheted off the post. Outside the box, an absolute rocket from Vaughn that blew past every Naples player and was only halted by Delgado. A shot by Omar Gomez and headers from Ropapa and Bentley that just weren’t meant to be.

Chattanooga was the better team of the night, but the final whistle found Naples the victors. The Wolves return home for a Wednesday match against Spokane Velocity FC.