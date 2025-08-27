“Pink Out” Sporting Events To Raise Funds For MaryEllen Locher Scholarship Fund

The MaryEllen Locher Scholarship Fund at CHI Memorial Foundation is scheduling “Pink Out’’ sporting events to raise funds for its college scholarship program for the children of breast cancer patients.

Local and regional high school teams are invited to schedule a Pink Out fundraiser, which honors and recognizes breast cancer patients. In a typical event, gyms are decorated and a flower giveaway is held in recognition of breast cancer patients.

Funds raised through Pink Out events will be used to provide college scholarships to the children of breast cancer patients. Schools that have sponsored Pink Outs in previous years include Ooltewah, Sale Creek, Bradley Central, Lookout Valley, Notre Dame high schools, and Silverdale Baptist Academy. To schedule an event, contact Jamy Beal with CHI Memorial Foundation at (423) 495-4438 or Jamy.Beal@commonspirit.org.

The MaryEllen Locher Scholarship Fund awards scholarships to children who have either lost a parent to breast cancer, have a parent who is a breast cancer survivor, or have a parent who is currently in treatment. The organization was founded as an independent nonprofit in 2002 by MaryEllen Locher, a long-time news anchor and health reporter for WTVC in Chattanooga. Formerly known as the MaryEllen Locher Scholarship Foundation, it joined with CHI Memorial Foundation in January 2021.

Over the past 23 years, the fund has awarded nearly 660 scholarships totaling more than $1.3 million. The awards are designed to ease the emotional and financial burdens faced by families dealing with breast cancer. Funds for scholarships are raised through special events, individual donations, corporate sponsorships, and private grants.

The CHI Memorial Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and all contributions made to the MaryEllen Locher Scholarship Fund are tax-deductible.

Online donations to the MaryEllen Locher Scholarship Fund can be made at supportmemorialfoundation.org/donate. Checks can be mailed to CHI Memorial Foundation, 2525 de Sales Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37404. Please make a notation on the memo line of the check to direct to the MEL Scholarship Fund.