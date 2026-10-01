Playoff Push Persists Even After The Red Wolves Downed At Home, 0-1

The Chattanooga Red Wolves fell 0-1 to Washington rivals Spokane Velocity FC on Wednesday.

The Wolves started off on the right foot, earning two corners in the first fifteen minutes. Spokane keeper Sean Lewis was on point in defending, but Omar’s shots were well-planted nonetheless.

Bentley came out swinging as well, with two goal-scoring opportunities he wound up just short on: the first with the third corner of the night, and again in the 32nd with a pass into the box from Clapier.

Defense remained stalwart throughout the first half, and it was Chattanooga who created the most chances. As the second half swung into motion, however, it was Spokane who recorded the only goal of the night, their Nico Brett putting a breakaway shot past a diving Smith.

The Wolves persisted. Clapier nearly put a shot in off a breakaway of his own that Lewis blocked at the last minute. Lombardi took a long-distance attempt in the 76th that went high. Tracking a cross from Omar in the 83rd, Mercer landed a header that saw the ball streak to the ground and ricochet just over the crossbar.

Ninety minutes, and the Wolves never gave up the fight. At the end of it, Spokane’s lucky chance had seen them the winners, with Chattanooga’s opportunities just not meant to be.

The Wolves are back in action this Saturday for their final home match of the regular season, this one against the Texas-based Corpus Christi FC.

Now standing at 7th on the scoreboard, Chattanooga will continue its push for the top 4.