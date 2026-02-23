The Popular Major Cycling Event Scenic City Cyclo Returns To Chattanooga In May

Continuing a tradition as a premier regional cycling event, the ScenicCityCyclo will roll through in Chattanooga on Saturday, May 9..

Featuring scenic routes and an engaged, welcoming cycling community, the popular annual ride includes enchantingly beautiful and impressively challenging routes for riders of all levels, all set amidst the beauty of Chattanooga. earning the charming locale the nickname “Scenic City.”

From picturesque views of the river to the majestic peaks and rolling hills, riders will see and experience Chattanooga in a unique new way.

Joe Coddington, founder of Pedal Productions, who served as Technical Director for Gran Fondo Hincapie Chattanooga for seven years and rode professionally in the US and Europe, is dedicated to keeping the long-standing springtime Tennessee cycling tradition alive.

Coddington has combined the excellence of the event’s past pedigree with his experienced and creative event organization and management team, continuing the superior quality of past Gran Fondos and ensuring a first-class experience this year.

“We are thrilled to continue the tradition of one of the South’s most popular and rewarding annual cycling events in the great city of Chattanooga,” said Coddington. “Building on past successes, this year’s event will deliver an unforgettable experience for riders of all levels and ages, their families, and the community."

ScenicCityCyclo will include the Scenic City 120, the event’s most challenging route, and the Scenic City 90, a route designed as an accessible yet rewarding experience for riders seeking a hearty ride without the longer commitment.

Both rides share scenic sections and city street routes to start, then the 90 skips the assault of Mt Sequatchie, offering impressive views of the scenery along the River with less climbing. The 120 also starts rolling through the heart of the Scenic City, then heads out onto wide scenic roads that trace the Chattanooga River Basin, taking riders all the way out to Silver Creek to tackle some of the toughest climbs in the region, all offering amazing vistas and the pride and joy of accomplishing the climbs.

For registration and more information, visit ScenicCityCyclo.com.

The 2026 Scenic City Cyclo has also partnered with one of the city’s most important local institutions, the Bessie Smith Cultural Center, to raise funds from the event to support the Center’s cultural, educational, and historical programs that enrich the Chattanooga community.