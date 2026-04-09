RBI Opening Day Set To Celebrate Youth, Legacy, And Community In Chattanooga

The City of Chattanooga will come alive with community pride on Monday, April 13 as MLB-Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) hosts its highly anticipated Opening Day at Frost Stadium.

Starting at 5:00 PM, the event marks the beginning of a new season dedicated to youth development, history, and the love of the game.

The evening will kick off with a vibrant parade of teams, showcasing the young athletes who represent the heart and future of the RBI program. Following the parade, a ceremonial first pitch will officially launch the season, symbolizing the city’s continued commitment to empowering youth through sports and physical activity. For the 2026 season, we are honored to welcome three distinguished guests to throw out the first pitches:

Marvene Noel: District 8 Councilwoman

David Crutcher: Former Negro League player

Dank Hawkins: Chattanooga Sports Hall of Fame member

A central highlight of the program is a special tribute to three pillars of the Chattanooga athletic community and the RBI program: Richard West, Chuck Ashley, and Darryl Dallas. Their combined decades of leadership and mentorship have paved the way for countless young athletes to succeed both on and off the field.

In addition to honoring local leaders, the event will pay homage to local Negro League players, celebrating their historical significance and the enduring influence they have had on the sport and the Chattanooga community.

Attendees can look forward to a festive atmosphere featuring music, inflatable attractions for families, and multiple baseball games played throughout the evening.

Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) is an international program designed to increase participation in baseball and softball among underserved youth, encourage academic achievement, and teach the value of teamwork and community.