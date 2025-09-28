Red Wolves 13 Match Win Streak Ends With Loss Against Union Omaha

The Red Wolves 13 match unbeaten streak comes to an end after falling at home to Union Omaha, 3-0.

Chattanooga fell behind early after an unlucky deflection off the head of defender Owen Green resulted in an own goal.

The Red Wolves generated four shots but could not find the back of the net before Omaha tallied its second goal of the match in the 32nd minute. Union Omaha tacked on another goal three minutes later, to put the visiting side ahead by three.

Despite trailing by three early on the Red Wolves aimed to respond quickly, nearly doing so. Pedro Hernandez turned his defender on the edge of the box and drilled a shot on frame forcing the opposing keeper to make a save.

Chattanooga down goals continued to push forward in the attack. The league leaders fired two more shots with one on target before the end of the half but could not convert and headed into halftime behind three goals.

The Red Wolves fight continued in the second half. Joshua Ramos was able to get by his defender inside the box. Ramos took a shot towards the near post once again forcing a diving stop out of Omaha’s keeper.

The shots for Chattanooga continued as Matthew Bentley had a shot attempt miss wide two minutes later that led to a corner. Off the corner, Chattanooga nearly got one past Union Omaha after Ramos fought past his defender heading the ball on frame. The keeper made the save that deflected off the post but would end up back into his hands.

Despite registering 12 total shots the Red Wolves could not put one past Union Omaha falling at CHI Memorial for the first time this season.

The Red Wolves remain USL League One leaders and sit three points clear of One Knoxville. Chattanooga will face One Knoxville in its next match away from CHI Memorial on Wednesday, October 1st at 6:30 PM.

The Red Wolves have just two regular season home fixtures remaining. Chattanooga will return to CHI Memorial Stadium to battle Greenville on October 4th. All games can be streamed on ESPN+.

This team isn’t just making a statement. CHI isn’t just offering a stadium. The Chattanooga Red Wolves are an EXPERIENCE. Don’t miss your chance to catch the hottest team in Chattanooga back in the DEN on Saturday, October 4th at 7:00 PM.

Purchase tickets at chattredwolves.com