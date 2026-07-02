Red Wolves Defeat Westchester SC 2-0 To Reach Third Consecutive Victory

The Chattanooga Red Wolves have beaten Westchester SC with a final score of 2-0.

The Wolves went to work right off the bat. No more inconsistent defense, just the brutal hammer of business. A handful of shots were made in the first half alone, several courtesy of Omar Hernandez. From a savage cross that went just wide to a diligent corner almost capitalized on with a header, the cracks in Westchester’s confidence spiderwebbed further and further.

Though the score for both teams remained nil through the initial forty-five, Chattanooga burst into the lead in the 53rd with an explosive shot from Yanis Lelin that ricocheted off a Westchester man and into the high corner of his goal. Hardly 10 minutes after, Omar Hernandez followed up with a dubious free kick that hurled Chattanooga 2-0 into the lead.

With the standard set, Westchester’s performance waned. What chances they had produced earlier became severely limited as the Wolves continued to clean house. Pedro and Omar Hernandez, and Matt Bentley subbed out for Mercer, Wessels, and academy protégé Nathan Donoho.

With the combined might of the pack at hand, Chattanooga refused to concede and kept New York barred from any taste of victory. At the final whistle, the Red Wolves had nailed a second clean sheet and a decisive triumph.Chattanooga plays its next match against Corpus Christi this 4th of July.

Be sure to tunein on ESPN+ and witness the rematch against the team that held them off in that early USL Cup match.