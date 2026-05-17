Red Wolves Ends Second USL Cup Match 2-3 In Volatile Penalty Shootout

With a tied score of 1-1, the Chattanooga Red Wolves feel to the Birmingham Legion in a 2-3 penalty shootout.

The forces of Chattanooga and Birmingham made a powerful collision, both on the field and in the stands. Birmingham brought an abundance of supporters to CHI Memorial Stadium, armed with flags and drums, their raucous rallying summoned roars of defiance from the Red Wolves fans.

The energy infused the atmosphere as the game kicked off, with Birmingham bringing the pressure.

The sides traded advances and strikes for the entire first half. Defense persisted in stalwart fashion, with a couple presses allowing for key shots. Bentley had the first look, initiating an assist to Pedro Hernandez that rolled just off target. Entering halftime, the score remained tied at zero.

Emerging into the second half, the stadium remained on edge with anticipation. Defenses deteriorated momentarily in the 66th, allowing Birmingham a solid goal. Bouncing back, the Red Wolves took command of the field for the next dozen minutes, taking shots until Greyson Mercer completed an assist in the 76th.

With a tied score once again and over twenty minutes on the clock, both teams shifted into overdrive trying to gain the slightest lead. Red Wolves fans screamed for another point, praising their team and fighting to drown out the clamor of Birmingham supporters.

At the end of the stoppage time, however, the score remained tied.

Given the USL Cup game, nothing could conclude until a penalty shootout was had. Coach Mackenzie called his crew together to prepare them for the opportunity ahead. As the shootout began, players Omar Hernandez, Matt Bentley, Josh Ramos, Matt Acosta, and Yanis Lelin were called forward.

Acosta and Lelin delivered on their shots, catching up with Birmingham’s two successful shots. As the opponent readied for their final kick, goalie Ricardo Jerez took up as much space as he could. Diving after the ball, his hands fell just short of blocking, and the shootout ended 2-3 in Birmingham’s favor.

Let’s not forget that Birmingham is a USL Championship team. The Red Wolves gave them a savage run for their money, and this defeat is nothing to sniff at. All eyes turn now to the next game, against Union Omaha on the 23rd. Be sure to tune in on ESPN and catch the match.