Red Wolves SC Extend Unbeaten Streak In Thrilling Draw Against Naples

The Chattanooga Red Wolves SC stretched their unbeaten streak to five matches on Saturday night after a high-energy 2-2 draw with Naples United at CHI Memorial Stadium in a pivotal USL League One clash between third and fourth place.

All four goals came in a 10-minute first-half whirlwind that saw both sides exchange leads twice in a match defined by pace, physicality, and attacking intent.

Naples struck first in the 32nd minute when J. Weiss headed home to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. Chattanooga answered just three minutes later as midfielder Michael Knapp rose above the defense to nod in the equalizer. After Naples briefly reclaimed the advantage in the 40th minute, the Red Wolves responded again almost instantly—Oscar Hernandez delivered a pinpoint assist to Pedro Hernandez, who calmly finished in the 42nd minute to tie the match at 2-2 before the break.

Despite Naples dominating possession (67%), Chattanooga outshot the visitors 11-3 and continued to generate dangerous opportunities with their trademark high-press style.

“It’s a credit to the players and the mentality they’ve built,” said head coach Scott Mackenzie. “We never stop pushing. These are the kinds of games that show our growth and belief.”

The second half was a tactical chess match with both teams pressing for a winner but ultimately settling for a share of the points. The result solidifies Chattanooga’s position in the top three of the league standings, continuing a dramatic turnaround from a challenging 2024 campaign.

The Red Wolves return to CHI Memorial Stadium on Friday, July 5, for a highly anticipated showdown against in-state rivals One Knoxville SC. Fans are encouraged to wear red as the club hosts a "Red Out" at The Den in what promises to be one of the loudest and most passionate nights of the 2025 season.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Tickets available now at www.chattanoogaredwolves-sc.com/tickets