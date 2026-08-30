Chattanooga Red Wolves Fall To Familiar Faces AC Boise In Long-Awaited Reunion

The Chattanooga Red Wolves have suffered a defeat to AC Boise with a final score of 2-3.

It was one of, if not the, highest-profile matches of the season. Jonathan Ricketts, Red Wolves prodigy, was returning to the Den in support of the AC Boise crew, looking to hand his former side a defeat. Both teams got to work early, pushing aggressively into each other’s boxes within the first minute and each with a shot on target.

The Wolves’ back line was notably tighter, with no damaging lapses in the first fifteen. Smith pulled off one save shortly after when a shot from Boise angled toward the top corner. The only defensive lapse came in the 25th, when AC Boise’s Tumi Moshobane rolled a shot out of a tangle of bodies and past Smith.

The score favored Boise 0-1 going into halftime, but the Wolves weren’t about to stop there. In the 50th, Ricketts fouled Ayimbila in the box. Omar Hernandez stepped up to take the following penalty shot and put it right in the center of the goal. Like a strike of lightning, the momentum resurfaced, and Chattanooga took command of the field. Five minutes later, following a scuffle in Boise’s box, Lelin put another shot past their goalie to flip the script entirely in the Wolves’ favor.

They held the lead for the next fifteen. Soon after, in the 71st, Boise took a shot on target that, while deflected by Smith, allowed for a corner. Boise would equalize off it (scored by

midfielder Nick Moon), and then retake the lead nine minutes later off another corner (scored by forward Thomas Amang). Chattanooga applied excessive pressure from that point onward. Three corners. Tightened defense. Boise entered their third just twice, and a second equalizer seemed inevitable. Miraculously, the visitors would defend against each advance and hold their lead until the very end.

It’s a tough loss for the Wolves, but they're back at it again this Wednesday for a game against Westchester SC, and again on Saturday for a bout with Greenville. Catch the Westchester match on ESPN+, and grab your tickets for next weekend,