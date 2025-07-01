Red Wolves Fall To FC Tulsa On The Road In The USL Jägermeister Cup, 4-1

The Chattanooga Red Wolves lone goal in their 4-1 loss against FC Tulsa on road in the USL Jägermeister Cup would come early on after Michael Knapp found the back of the net.

Yanis Lelin beat his man down the line on the left-hand side and whipped a ball low across the box that found Knapp for his third goal of the season.

FC Tulsa tacked on a goal to make the game level in the 20’ after Tyler Calheira capitalized off a missed clearance by the Red Wolves. Tulsa nearly scored the goal ahead goal just five minutes later, but Red Wolves keeper Jason Smith came up with a huge stop.

Tulsa did find the breakthrough goal in the 36’ after a driven ball was slotted across the Red Wolves box finding an open Jamie Webber for a tap in. Just three minutes later, Smith came up with another huge save keeping a header out to keep Chattanooga down by one at the half.

Stefan Lukic tallied goal number three for Tulsa ten minutes into the second half after just coming on as a substitute. Tulsa would go on to score later again making it 4-1 after great ball movement created a shot for Owen Damm just inside the box.

The Red Wolves SC created a couple chances later on in the game but could not capitalize. The team will be back in action on Saturday, July 5 at 6 p.m. Chattanooga returns home to play in CHI Memorial Stadium.

The Chattanooga Red Wolves will return to CHI Memorial Stadium on July 5, 2025 to face off against One Knoxville SC at 7PM. The Den will be hosting a RED OUT so come in all your red gear to celebrate Chattanooga is RED.

