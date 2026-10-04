Chattanooga Red Wolves Steamroll Sharks In Final Home Match Of Regular Season

The Chattanooga Red Wolves have earned a shutout victory over Texas-based Corpus Christi FC, with a final score of 3-0.

It was the final home match of the regular season, and the Wolves put on one of their best performances for it. Ravenous to get back to their winning ways, a healthy first half set the most remarkable tone.

Kelly had the first look, taking a run into Corpus Christi’s box that bounced off keeper McCready. It’d been Kelly who’d scored against them last time, and it was him who continued to be a threat. He’d take another shot on target in the 27th, and while McCready would block, Pedro raced up to sink the rebound and opened the scoring for Chattanooga.

As a rule for the season, the Wolves have never lost a match when they’ve scored first. Momentum was surging, and the lead would be extended in first half stoppage time. In the tenth and final minute, Vaugh sent in a corner kick. Kinzner headed it to the opposite post, where Omar Gomez made a massive leap to head the ball in. Sliding into halftime, Chattanooga’s lead was decisive.

Smith made incredible work to keep his clean sheet. A tackle with a tough call wound up giving Corpus Christi a penalty kick in the 75th, and he made the perfect dive to deflect the shot. A second yellow to Kinzner immediately after would give the visitors an indirect free kick right behind the spot, but with a wall of Wolves between the Sharks and the goal, nothing could hope to get through. The attempt was cleared, Chattanooga were even more ferocious while a man down.

Omar Hernandez made more magic in second-half added time. In the 93rd, Pedro worked his way alongside the box, outfoxing his pursuers to cross the ball in. Omar met the strike, and a powerful toe tap from him all but guaranteed the result. At the final whistle, the exchange was fair: three goals, three points.

They’d been at ten men, through an extra fifteen minutes of play, and under immense pressure from the opposition, but the Wolves were beaming. For their final home match, no one could have asked for more. Just three matches remain in the regular season, and Chattanooga will hit the road for them all.

First up are defending champs One Knox. Catch the match on ESPN+ and watch the Wolves strive ever higher into the top eight!