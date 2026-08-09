Chattanooga Red Wolves Sustain First Home Loss In Months Against Nebraska Rivals

The Chattanooga Red Wolves have been defeated by Union Omaha, with a final score of 1-3.

The Owls got the ball moving early with a goal in the 2nd from their Sergio Ors-Navarro. It was the first time Chattanooga had been scored on at home since May, and their response was feral—determined to claw their way back, they fought their way to two corner kicks in the 7th and 8th, and another in the 18th. Each attempt came closer than the last, but each was denied by the Nebraska crew.

Past the 20th minute was when tension skyrocketed for a frightening several minutes. In possession, Omaha crossed the line into the Wolves’ half. Bent on stopping them, Omar Hernandez lunged to knock the ball away, only to catch the shin on Union’s #16, Laurence Wootton. After a brief deliberation, he was given a red card, with coach Scott Mackenzie given a caution minutes after when he tried to contest.

A man down so early on, the Wolves made a ferocious effort to pick up speed. They squeezed the opponents in the 38th with a tactical chain: Yanis crossed the ball in from outside the box, over to a Matt Bentley header. The ricochet found Pedro Hernandez, who took a square shot toward Omaha’s waiting goal. Just high, it missed the target, but decisively showcased the Wolves’ persistence. Omaha couldn’t break through for the rest of the half, not even with a solid shot in the final few seconds—swatted away as it was by a surefooted Smith.

Entering the second half was when the Owls found some more steam, winning another goal in the 49th with their Allen Gavilanes. Unwilling to let them have any more breathing space, the Wolves wrestled their way to their first goal of the night with a brilliant ricochet from Josh Ramos. The tension that followed as Chattanooga tried to equalize was mountainous, with attempts made by both Greyson Mercer and Ropapa Mensah. Omaha would further widen the gap in the 83rd with a goal from their Aaron Gomez, and though Chattanooga battled to make a change, the scoreline remained until the final whistle.

The Wolves travel next to Indiana to take on home opener thieves Fort Wayne. Be sure to catch the clash on ESPN+! It’s been a long-awaited rematch. Afterwards, they’ll return home for a bout with the New York Cosmos on the 22nd.