Registration Now Open For The 14th Annual Stuffing Strut Thanksgiving Day 5K

Registration is open for the 14th Annual Stuffing Strut Thanksgiving Day 5K, taking place Thursday, November 26, at Chester Frost Park in Hixson. The race begins at 8:30 a.m. and is open to participants of all ages.

The Stuffing Strut is an annual community 5K benefiting four local nonprofits serving northern Hamilton County: Northside Neighborhood House, the Soddy-Daisy Food Bank, Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department, and the Jim Wilson Fund at Soddy-Daisy Middle School. Proceeds support each organization’s holiday assistance efforts.

Northside Neighborhood House : Providing a hand up for a brighter future to neighbors living north of the TN River through education and assistance since 1924. www.nnhouse.org

: Providing a hand up for a brighter future to neighbors living north of the TN River through education and assistance since 1924. www.nnhouse.org Soddy Daisy Food Bank : Practically serving neighbors of Northern Hamilton County. www.soddydaisyfoodbank.org

: Practically serving neighbors of Northern Hamilton County. www.soddydaisyfoodbank.org Soddy Daisy Middle School's Jim Wilson Fund: Empowering students and meeting needs at Christmas. Email: holloway_jennifer@hcde.org

Empowering students and meeting needs at Christmas. Email: holloway_jennifer@hcde.org Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department: Serving with fire prevention activities, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and kids’ activities. dbvfd.com

The Stuffing Strut began as an outreach project of Dallas Bay Baptist Church in 2013. Since then, it has grown into a beloved community tradition, bringing together hundreds of participants each year.

“The Stuffing Strut 5K is a great way to get involved in the community in the spirit of Thanksgiving,” said Jenny Stripling, Chief Development Officer at Northside Neighborhood House. “It is so much fun watching people dress up, bring their dogs, and enjoy time together before sitting down for their Thanksgiving meal.”

Registration is $38 per person, with prices increasing on race day. Race-day registration opens at 7:30 a.m. on November 26. Each registered participant will receive a Stuffing Strut T-shirt. Participants who register by November 6, are guaranteed their preferred shirt size.

New this year, the Stuffing Strut Mutt Strut invites participants and their dogs to join a dog parade at 8 a.m., before the race begins at 8:00 a.m. Participation in the Mutt Strut is $10.

To learn more and register, visit nnhouse.org/events.