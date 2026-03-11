Registration Now Open For The Fast & Furriest 5K & 1-Mile To Help Homeless Pets

Register now for the 2nd annual Fast & Furriest to support Chattanooga's Humane Educational Society and help homeless pets in need.

All registration fees are donated back to HES, and helps them continue their mission in saving lives.

Race in the 5K or take a stroll on the 1-mile: each course is dog-friendly!

Top 3 finishers for the 5K will win a "pawsome" prize package and all runners are entered in a raffle for a chance to win a new pair of Hoka running shoes

Want to walk with a dog but don't have a pup to bring? Stop by the Trail Buddy tent on race day to "rent out" an HES adoptable shelter dog to take with you on the 1-mile.

Other chances to win big:

Bring a donation from our foster Wishlist (found HERE) and be entered in a raffle to win a Sockwell sock drawer makeover - a $150 value!

Fundraise and win - when you register for the Fast & Furriest, you will get a personalized fundraising link to share with your family and friends to further your impact for HES. The person or team who raises the most funds by race day will win another amazing prize!

5K and 1-Mile registration includes:

Commemorative t-shirt

Free coffee, donuts, AND lunch!

Swag bag with goodies from local vendors and businesses for you and your pets

A lifetime of memories while supporting a great cause!

Regsiter now at heschatt.org/fastandfurriest