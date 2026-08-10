Registration Now Open For The Nooga Hunger Walk Run At First Horizon Pavilion

The community is invited to lace up their running shoes and make a difference at the Nooga Hunger Walk Run, a family- friendly event to raise funds and awareness for food insecurity in the Chattanooga area, sponsored by Five Star Breaktime Solutions.

Hosted by the Chattanooga Area Food Bank and Feeding the Future, the event will take place on Saturday, September 12, at the First Horizon Pavilion on Reggie White Blvd. in Chattanooga.

Whether participants are experienced runners, casual walkers, or simply passionate about supporting their neighbors, the Nooga Hunger Walk Run offers an opportunity for everyone to be part of the solution.

Proceeds from the event will help provide meals a nd support hunger relief efforts throughout the region.

Participants can choose between a 5K, beginning at 8:30 a.m., or a 1-Mile Walk, beginning at 8:45 a.m. Families are encouraged to attend, with children's activities available throughout the morning and local food trucks on-site.

Attendees are also encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations, which will directly support individuals and families experiencing food insecurity in the Chattanooga area.

Registration is open at givebutter.com/nooga-hunger-walk-run-2026-7lirsc

Every step — and every donation — helps build a stronger, healthier community. Join the Nooga Hunger Walk Run this September and take a meaningful step toward ending hunger in our region.