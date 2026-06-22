River Gorge Excursions Announces Their 7th Annual Paddle For PanCAN 5K

River Gorge Excursions announced the return of the Paddle for PanCAN, a charity kayak and paddleboard 5K benefiting the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN).

Now in its seventh year, the Paddle for PanCAN challenges participants to paddle an out-and back 5K, covering 1.5 miles upriver toward scenic Williams Island and back, in kayaks, paddleboards (SUP), tandem kayaks, or canoes, all while raising critical awareness and funds to combat one of the deadliest cancers in America.

Pancreatic cancer has a five-year relative survival rate of just 13 percent and remains the third-leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States.

“Every paddle stroke is a statement that we refuse to accept these odds,” said Jesse Gaylor, owner of River Gorge Excursions. “This race is about community, hope, and taking action for the more than 67,530 Americans diagnosed with pancreatic cancer every year. We are proud to bring Chattanooga together again on the water for this cause.”

The 2026 event will be held on Saturday, September 19, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, launching from the Suck Creek Boat Launch (1907 Suck Creek Road, Chattanooga).

Registration Fee: $40 per participant. 100% of entry fees benefit PanCAN; includes event t-shirt for those registered by August 20. Craft Allowed: Kayak, Paddleboard (SUP), Tandem Kayak, Canoe.

Register at eventbrite.com/e/paddle-for-pancan-2026-registration-1988795515925

New this year, paddlers can rally their friends, families, and coworkers for the Team Fundraising Challenge. Teams raise funds together leading up to race day, and the top three fundraising teams by August 20, 2026 will have their names featured on the back of the official race T-shirt.

Supporters who cannot attend can still contribute to a team or to the event general fund through the official fundraising page at gofund.me/03bb2043.

Following the race, participants are invited to stay on for a post-race lunch at River Drifters, a tradition that brings the paddling community together to celebrate after a morning on the water. Participants can also enter drawings for raffle prizes generously donated by local Chattanooga businesses.

No Equipment? No Problem. Participants who do not own a kayak or paddleboard are encouraged to reach out directly at paddle4pancan@gmail.com. Organizers will work with partner kayak companies in the Chattanooga area to help connect participants with the equipment they need.

Over its first six years, Paddle for PanCAN has raised more than $46,000 in support of pancreatic cancer research. Organizers hope to build on that momentum with this year’s event and the new Team Fundraising Challenge.

Paddle for PanCAN is actively seeking local and regional sponsors to help power this year’s event. Sponsorships are available at multiple levels to fit businesses of any size, and 100% of sponsor contributions go directly to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. All sponsors receive recognition across event materials, social media, and on race day.

2026 Sponsorship Tiers:

Presenting Sponsor ($1,000+) — Logo on t-shirt and social media posts; speaking opportunity at race start; 10 complimentary race entries; named in press release and event announcements.

Diamond Sponsor ($500) — Logo on t-shirt and social media posts; 5 complimentary race entries; named in press release and event announcements.

Gold Sponsor ($250) — Logo on t-shirt; social media recognition; 2 complimentary race entries.

Silver Sponsor (In-Kind) — Donate goods or services (raffle prizes, paddle gear, lunch support, etc.) in exchange for social media recognition.

Businesses interested in sponsoring Paddle for PanCAN 2026 are encouraged to contact Jesse Gaylor at paddle4pancan@gmail.com or 423-987-1711. Sponsors who commit by August 20, 2026 are guaranteed logo placement on the official event t-shirt.

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) is the leading organization in the United States dedicated to fighting the world’s toughest cancer. PanCAN accelerates critical progress for pancreatic cancer patients through research, clinical initiatives, patient services, and advocacy. Learn more at www.pancan.org.

River Gorge Excursions is a Chattanooga-based outdoor adventure outfitter operating on the Tennessee River. The organization has hosted the Paddle for PanCAN annually since its founding, growing the event into a beloved community tradition that brings together paddlers of all skill levels in solidarity against pancreatic cancer. For more information, visit www.rivergorgeexcursions.com.