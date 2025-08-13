Chattanooga Roller Derby Closes Season With Showdown Honoring Fallen Teammate

On Saturday, August 16, Chattanooga Roller Derby (CRD) returns to Camp Jordan Arena for its final home event of the 2025 season.

Fans can expect hard-hitting action, high stakes, and a variety of local brews and beverages as the league wraps up another thrilling year on the track.

The night culminates with the Home Team Final Showdown, where CRD’s Thiccin Nuggets and Lil Debbie Downers will compete for Malice’s Chalice, the league’s home team trophy named in memory of the late Malice ‘n Wanderlust (#77).

Malice was a founding force in CRD, serving as a teammate, coach, and friend. Her mantra, Personal Best, continues to guide the league’s mission and the way every skater trains, plays, and leads. Her influence is felt in every game and in every new skater who learns what it means to give their personal best.

Game Schedule:

3:00 PM – Ruby Regulators vs. Cyber City Roller Derby

5:00 PM – CRD B-Railers vs. Big Easy Roller Derby

7:00 PM – Home Team Final Showdown (Thiccin Nuggets vs. Lil Debbie Downers for Malice’s Chalice)

This bout is proudly sponsored by CherishedFurever, with a portion of proceeds benefiting McKamey Animal Center.

Ticket Info:

Adults: $12 presale / $15 at the door

Veterans: $10 presale / $12 at the door

Kids (6–12): $6

Kids 5 and under: Free

Get tickets: https://square.link/u/lbBFIPIz. Tickets are also available at the door.

Follow CRD on Facebook and Instagram at @ChattanoogaRollerDerby or visit chattanoogarollerderby.com for more information.