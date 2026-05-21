Royal Spanish Football Federation To Host A Community Training Session At Baylor

The Chattanooga Host City Authority, comprised of the City of Chattanooga, Hamilton County, Baylor School, Vision Hospitality Group, Chattanooga Tourism Co., and The Sports & Events Corporation, is proud to announce a community training session with Spain’s National Football Team.

The team will open its preparations to the public with a special training session on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at the Baylor School Soccer Complex.

Training is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m., offering fans a unique opportunity to see one of the world’s premier football programs up close.

Admission to the event is free, but attendance is limited. Tickets will be distributed through a random drawing, and fans must complete an online interest form to be eligible. No purchase or payment is required to enter.

Individuals selected in the drawing will receive two (2) tickets to the training session. The ticket request form will remain open until Monday, June 1 at 5:00 p.m., and selected attendees will be notified by Wednesday, June 3.

Each individual may submit only one entry; multiple submissions will not be considered. Submitting the form does not guarantee tickets, as availability is limited.

Fans interested in attending can enter the drawing by completing the interest form here.

This community event reflects the Spanish National Team’s commitment to engaging with local fans while in Chattanooga and provides a rare behind-the-scenes look at an elite international squad as they prepare for competition.