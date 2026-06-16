The Scenic City Summer College Showcase Returns With Elite National Talent

The Scenic City Summer Showcase returns this Wednesday through Sunday, welcoming hundreds of the nation’s top fastpitch softball teams and more than 500 college coaches to Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia for one of the premier recruiting events in the country.

The event also delivers a significant economic impact to the region, welcoming thousands of athletes, coaches, families, and fans while showcasing the hospitality and world-class facilities found throughout the Chattanooga area and surrounding communities.

Attracting more than 700 applications this year, the event has selected 515 teams, solidifying its status as one of the most prestigious and competitive showcase tournaments in the country. Participants from 30 different states—including Wisconsin, California, Washington, Colorado, and Indiana—will journey to the Scenic City for the competition.

Games will be played throughout the weekend at facilities in Cleveland, Ooltewah, Downtown Chattanooga, East Ridge and even in Ringgold and Dalton, Georgia. The Scenic City Summer College Camps, held on Wednesday, will allow participants in private camps to receive instruction from a group of college coaches representing elite programs, such as the University of Alabama, University of South Carolina, and Auburn University, among others. Scheduled for Wednesday evening, the annual Scenic City Summer All Star Games will feature teams organized by graduation year and led by college coaching staffs.

The showcase offers a premier platform for ambitious student-athletes to demonstrate their talent to college programs across all divisions, supporting their goals for recruitment and athletic scholarships. Beyond the showcase style, participants will enter a single-elimination championship bracket, where they will vie for the prestigious title of Scenic City Summer Champion within their respective age groups.

"The Scenic City Summer Showcase is more than a tournament; it is a vital intersection for top-tier athletes, elite coaches, and premier organizations from across the nation," stated Jeremy Higdon, Co-Owner and President of Connect Sports. "Our mission remains centered on fostering life-altering prospects for student-athletes as they work toward their goals of competing at the collegiate level."

Connect Sports invites the public to attend and experience some of the highest level youth softball competition in the country. There will be no in-person gate fees charged at any tournament venue.

For schedules, tournament information, and event updates, visit the tournament’s official website www.connectsportsevents.com