Baylor Soccer Complex Transformed To Welcome Spain’s National Football Team

“Vamos Español.”

“Somos España. Somos Equipo.”

Those are the signs and banners hanging across the entire Baylor Soccer Complex as they prepare to welcome Spain’s National Football Team. Spain will use the Baylor facility as their home base for practices as they prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

I was able to tour the facility with Chad Mize who co-owns SpeedPro Chattanooga, along with his brother Kyle and wife Betsy.

Spain, the top ranked FIFA World Cup competitor, is expected to arrive in the Scenic City June 5th, where they will find the entire soccer complex re-branded with their team colors and logo.

Red banners surround the pitch and practice field welcoming the team known as La Roja (The Red Ones). Banners with the players’ faces adorn the walls inside the newly created training room complete with a weightroom, massage area and interior warm up area.

SpeedPro installed artificial turf inside the training space providing the team with an area for warmups and cooldowns. They even re-branded the awning at the entrance of the training room.

The locker room is completely re-branded for the Spanish Team including the restroom stalls. In another building, adjacent to the tennis courts at the left of the entrance, crews were building mini rooms and a media center for the local and international TV crews and news agencies expected to flock to Chattanooga for daily coverage.

Chad said SpeedPro Chattanooga started talking to the promoter for the Spanish Team back in April. The promoter coordinates all the team’s events.

“Betsy, my wife, does all our social media, and that's how they found us,” he said. “The promoter for the Spanish Federation, they found us on Google. They searched our website, searched our social media, and they reached out to us when they were here in town in April.”

He said his brother Kyle, the president of the organization, and an engineer by trade, coordinated all the activity with the Spanish team.

“He has done a great job putting this all together,” Chad said.

When they met in April, all parties felt it would be a great partnership and SpeedPro Chattanooga has been working with the Spanish Federation ever since.

“We’re rebranding the soccer complex here at Baylor and the Embassy Suites where the team is staying,” he said. “We are design house, print house and we're an installation house. If you need something and you have an idea, we can help make it happen.”

Chad said his team has spent countless hours over the past two weeks printing and hanging banners which, he said, if laid side by side, would cover an entire football field from goal post to goal post.

“Our facility is off 153 and Shallowford and that's where we made all the stuff that you see here,” he said. “We’re trying to get this Baylor Soccer Complex done by Sunday May 31. We’ve got about 10 people working on this and at the shop the printers are humming. We’ve been working 12 hour days here.”

Next week his crew will start the makeover at the Embassy Suite.

Chad said the Spanish Team picked the Baylor Soccer Complex because it offers a secluded practice facility on immaculately maintained fields.

“We are honored that the Spanish Team and their promoter trusted us to do this work,” Chad said. “We are a family-owned company and we’ve positioned ourselves to, first, build a company the right way with the right capabilities and talent and then we were able to execute on the on the opportunity here. That’s huge because FIFA World Cup is soccer’s Super Bowl on steroids. The FIFA World Cup is the most watched, the most popular, the biggest sporting event that happens in the world every four years. So, we are lucky to be part of it. I’m proud of, not only what Kyle and Betsy have done, but all the team at the shop who are working day in and day out to help make this happen and to do all the work that they've done to lead us up to this point.”

Spain's National Football Team will host a free community training session at the Baylor School Soccer Complex in Chattanooga on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. Because attendance was limited, fans had to register for a free ticket drawing through The Sports & Events Corporation.