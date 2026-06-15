Soccer Live! Free Watch Party Comes To The Chattanooga Green

Chattanooga is set to come alive with the excitement of global soccer as local partners host SOCCER LIVE! Chattanooga, a free, three-day community watch party taking place June 19–21 at the Chattanooga Green at 140 Riverfront Parkway.

Hosted by the City of Chattanooga, Hamilton County, The Sports & Events Corporation, and Chattanooga Tourism Co., and in partnership with Telemundo to broadcast matches throughout the weekend, SOCCER LIVE! Chattanooga will bring fans together to experience some of the world’s biggest games on a large outdoor screen in a festive, family-friendly atmosphere.

The event is free and open to the public, offering an immersive viewing experience alongside food and beverages for purchase, interactive fan activations, and a soccer field where attendees of all ages can jump into the action.

Organizers expect a vibrant, World Cup-style atmosphere that celebrates both the sport and the Chattanooga community.

The event will open one hour prior to the first match each day and remain open through the conclusion of the final match.

On Friday, June 19, gates open at 2:00 p.m., ahead of the first match at 3:00 p.m. (USA vs. Australia), and the event will run through the conclusion of the final game at 11:00 p.m. (Turkey vs. Paraguay).

On Saturday, June 20, gates open at 12:00 p.m., before the 1:00 p.m. kickoff (Netherlands vs. Sweden), and will continue through the final match of the evening at 8:00 p.m. (Ecuador vs. Curaçao).

On Sunday, June 21, the event opens at 11:00 a.m., leading into the first match at 12:00 p.m. (Spain vs. Saudi Arabia), and will conclude following the last game of the day at 9:00 p.m. (New Zealand vs. Egypt).

Attendees are encouraged to bring friends and family, wear their favorite team colors, and enjoy a shared celebration of the global game in the heart of downtown Chattanooga.

For more information, visit sportsandeventscorp.com.