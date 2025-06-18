Stadium Corporation Set To Launch Planning For “Finley Stadium 2.0” Renovation

Leaders of the Stadium Corporation shared that they plan to launch planning for “Finley Stadium 2.0” in the coming days.

The master plan will focus on a west stadium renovation to include updated locker rooms, premium space, connectivity to the First Horizon Pavilion, and concert infrastructure to recruit large music events. The plan will also create a “Stadium within a Park” feel, blending the campus with the surrounding neighborhood.

HKS, a nationally renowned Urban Design and Sports Architecture firm, with local partner Tinker Ma were awarded the design phase of the project, to kick off in July with completion of the plan anticipated by year end.

“Born of paper, defined by play, and now being reimagined as place, Finley Stadium 2.0 is a resurgence—of a venue and a vision,” HKS stated in the release. “We’re ready to partner and turn the Finley campus into a new beginning for the next generation.”

Stadium Corporation board chair Mike Davis said, “Twenty-eight years ago, a small group of committed individuals stepped forward to build Finley Stadium Davenport Field. During that time, we’ve grown where we could and focused on repairs and renovations that absolutely had to be made. Thanks to some great financial stewardship and investment by the community, we’re now able to plan for a future that is very bright for Chattanooga’s stadium.”

Stadium leadership noted that investment in master planning is being made possible with the support of local foundations; including the Lyndhurst Foundation, Benwood Foundation, and the Bobby Stone Foundation.

“We would not be able to move forward without the support of these foundations,” said Davis. “It allows us to execute this as a truly community-driven project, for the benefit of all Chattanooga and Hamilton County.”

The plan will be a comprehensive study of the campus, to ensure it is a vibrant entertainment district for generations to come. The plan will identify areas for complimentary development, incorporate smart walkability and traffic pattern strategies, and future-proof the versatility of the Stadium and Pavilion for current and new major events.

“Finley Stadium and the First Horizon Pavilion have played a pivotal role for Chattanoogans over the last generation,” said Brian Wright, executive director for Finley Stadium and the First Horizon Pavilion. “It’s incredibly exciting to finally lay out a clear vision to elevate our campus to serve Chattanoogan’s everyday leisure activities and be able to bring new major events to town.”

Noting that Finley is “Where Chattanooga Plays,” board members expressed thanks for Chattanooga FC, UTC Athletics, the City of Chattanooga, Hamilton County, and the Hamilton County State Delegation and many others in supporting efforts that have made development of the master plan a natural progression for the Stadium.

“Each year our stands are packed for long time rivalry matches and historical bragging rights,” said Davis. “Just a few weeks ago, we held an international friendly match between the countries of Guatemala and El Salvador and every fall, fans turn out to root for their favorite teams in the BlueCross Bowl. These types of events only occur with great partnerships and a well-prepared venue.”