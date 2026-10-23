Terrell Owens And UTC Team Up To Give Away 1,000 Homecoming Game Tickets

Pro Football Hall of Famer and UTC alum Terrell Owens is teaming up with the university to provide 1,000 complimentary tickets to the Mocs’ Homecoming football game against Mercer University on Saturday, November 7, at 1 p.m. at Finley Stadium.

The special giveaway invites students, teachers, school staff and their families from Hamilton County and surrounding counties to experience the excitement of UTC Homecoming while strengthening connections between the university and the communities it serves.

“Homecoming is a time to bring our campus and community together,” said Stacy Lightfoot, vice chancellor for access and engagement at UTC. “Through this partnership with Terrell, we’re making it easier for area students, educators and their families to join the celebration, cheer on the Mocs and experience the excitement of UTC athletics.”

Tickets will be available on game day only on Saturday, November 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m at the First Horizon Pavilion, located at 1826 Reggie White Blvd. All 1,000 complimentary tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, and early arrival is encouraged

. As an added treat, free Chick-fil-A sandwiches will be available to the first 200 eligible attendees, while supplies last.