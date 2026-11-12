The 12th Annual Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon Confirmed For Early Spring

The Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon welcomes runners of varying experience levels to Chattanooga for its 12th annual race weekend.

The event brings together athletes, spectators, volunteers, and the local community to celebrate running and the spirit of competition.

The three-day event features a marathon, half marathon, 5K, and Kids Fun Run, offering participants multiple ways to take part in the race weekend.

Runners can challenge themselves by participating in the Half Marathon Challenge or the Marathon Challenge and compete in two races over the weekend.

Ready to chase your Boston Marathon dreams? The Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon offers runners the opportunity to pursue a Boston Marathon qualifying time on a USATF-certified 26.2-mile course.

Designed by local distance runners, the course combines Chattanooga’s scenic surroundings with a challenging race-day experience, supported by well-stocked aid stations and enthusiastic spectators.

Whether you’re chasing a personal best or starting your running journey, the Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon is calling you.

Event Schedule:

Friday, March 5th, 2027

3PM-7PM – Expo/Packet Pick Up/Registration (First Horizon Pavilion)

Saturday, March 6th, 2027

9AM – 5k from the First Horizon Pavilion

10:45AM – Kids Fun Run (1 mile) from the First Horizon Pavilion

Sunday, March 7th, 2027

7:30AM – Marathon and Half Marathon start from the First Horizon Pavilion

Event headquarters will be at the First Horizon Pavilion at Finley Stadium on the Southside.