TSSAA Girls' Soccer State Championships Return To The Scenic City This Week

As part of its championship initiative, The Sports & Events Corporation (TSEC), in partnership with the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA), welcomes Tennessee's top high school girls' soccer teams, coaches, and fans to Chattanooga for the TSSAA Girls' Soccer State Championships

The TSSAA Girls' Soccer State Championships return to Chattanooga next week. Following qualifying rounds at venues across Chattanooga, Tennessee's top high school girls' soccer teams will compete for state titles at Finley Stadium.

From Chattanooga Football Club's home pitch at Finley Stadium to the training grounds that hosted the Spanish National Men's Team during its FIFA World Cup Base Camp, Chattanooga has become a destination where champions prepare, compete, and where titles are earned.

That tradition continues as Tennessee's best girls' soccer teams vie to be crowned state champions. The tournament runs from Tuesday, October 27 through Friday, October 30.

Qualifying Rounds:

Baylor School, 164 Raider Ln., Chattanooga, TN

Boyd Buchanan School, 4650 Buccaneer Trail, Chattanooga, TN

The Howard School, 2500 Market St., Chattanooga, TN

Championship Rounds:

Finley Stadium, 1826 Reggie White Blvd., Chattanooga, TN

Fans, families, and community members are encouraged to join us pitch-side and cheer on Tennessee’s top student-athletes as they compete for state championships on the state's premier high school soccer stage.

Complete schedules, ticket information, and all championship details can be found at: sportsandeventscorp.com/tssaasoccerchampionships.