UTC Unveils Conceptual Renderings For Historic Engel Stadium Redevelopment

While the renderings reflect an exciting glimpse of what’s to come, officials emphasized that the designs are preliminary and will evolve as planning and collaboration with local partners continue.

“These renderings represent our aspirations for what this property can become—a space that honors Engel’s celebrated past while serving the next generation of UTC student-athletes and our community,” said Brent Goldberg, UTC vice chancellor for Finance and Administration.

“We’re still in the early stages of design, and we expect the plans to evolve as we move through the process. But this is an important step in turning our vision into something tangible.”

According to the conceptual renderings, the redeveloped Engel site will include:

As announced in March 2025, the Steiner family committed to a seven-figure contribution to explore a women’s athletics complex at UTC. The main building of this complex will house locker rooms for softball, soccer and beach volleyball—along with a dedicated indoor hitting facility for softball. The hitting facility will replace the one at Warner Park, which will be removed as part of the Chattanooga Zoo’s planned expansion.

Also included in the main building are shared training and meeting areas, designed to promote collaboration among UTC’s women’s athletic programs.

Another part of the women’s sports complex is a new soccer stadium with seating for up to 2,000 spectators, creating a first-class home venue for UTC’s women’s soccer team. The stadium will incorporate salvaged trusses, bricks and other original materials wherever possible.

A memorial space honoring Engel Stadium’s historic significance to Chattanooga’s sports heritage will be located within the new soccer stadium or at the entrance to the complex.

The University and local officials first announced in October 2024 that the Hamilton County Health Department would relocate to the Engel property, anchoring a shared redevelopment that blends public health, education and athletics. This building is shown on the corner of Third and O’Neal streets in the renderings.

The University plans an adaptive reuse approach to reclaim and incorporate as much of the materials from the original structure as feasible, particularly Engel’s iconic steel trusses, distinctive brickwork and iconic gates. UTC is also working with the Lookouts to preserve certain elements such as section numbers and parts of the scoreboard to display in their new stadium.

Before construction can begin, several important steps remain. UTC is currently working through a master plan amendment to align the Engel redevelopment with the University’s overall campus planning framework.

Other next steps include:

Subdividing and transferring a portion of the property to Hamilton County for construction of the new Health Department facility.

Programming and design development, which will refine building layouts, circulation and infrastructure needs.

Actively share with the community as the plans develop.

Construction bidding and procurement, once final designs and budgets are approved.

“There’s still a lot of work ahead,” Goldberg said. “But each phase—planning, design, partnership—brings us closer to realizing a space that enhances UTC’s student experience and strengthens our connection to the city.”