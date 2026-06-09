Xfinity Offers Immersive FIFA World Cup Experience In Your Own Home

Xfinity customers will be treated to an immersive 2026 FIFA World Cup experience as the streaming and cable provider added a variety of ways to watch the largest soccer competition in the world.

During a Microsoft Team meeting with Xfinity representatives, they spoke about building upon the technology they began to implement for their coverage of the recent Olympic games and Superbowl.

They mentioned the 2026 FIFA World Cup is the largest soccer competition to date with 104 games and 48 teams across the globe.

“We’ve been on a deliberate journey to reimagine how fans experience sports in the home, rolling out new capabilities that make watching more immersive, intuitive, and aligned with how fans engage today,” said Vito Forlenza, Vice President, Sports and Entertainment, Comcast.

First, customers with Xfinity X1 can simply say World Cup into their remote microphone and simply say "World Cup" or "Copa Mundial" into your Xfinity Voice Remote to open an interactive dashboard where you can check real-time scores, schedules, and stats.

Next, they mentioned that every match will be broadcast in RealTime 4K with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.

The folks at Xfinity said they can power through the network at a rate that is 15 seconds faster than YouTube TV, 31 seconds faster than Hulu and 49 seconds faster than Direct TV.

Xfinity will be implementing AI-Powered DVR allowing viewers to review key highlights, penalty kicks, and goals using machine-learning tags marked right in your playback timeline.

Customers can use the multi-view screen to watch up to four matches. It doesn’t have to be all soccer, viewers can use multi-view to watch their favorite basketball, baseball, tennis match or soccer game all at the same time.

Xfinity Fan View is an interactive sidebar on your TV screen that you can add to display real-time information like live scores, stats, schedules, and odds alongside the event you’re currently watching. It’s a great way to stay on top of everything happening across the tournament without navigating away from the action.

You can launch Fan View on your screen by saying “Fan View” into your Xfinity voice remote or launching from Xfinity Sports Zone app.

Xfinity is implementing its Smart Boost Wi-Fi. Customers watching a game in live 4K will receive an alert to prioritize their X-1 device, boosting their Wi-Fi signal to deter any interruptions.

Built directly into your X1 interface, the Xfinity Sports Zone app makes it easy to keep up with all the latest news and action. Viewers can track scores, stats, and performance breakdowns of favorite teams or players. Features like multi-lingual voice search, the ability to set favorite teams and receive match start notifications, and on-demand access to highlights, condensed games, and full replays so customers can enjoy a more personalized, interactive viewing experience.

Get started by saying soccer into the Xfinity voice remote. Or dive deeper into team-specific content by making requests like U.S. soccer team schedule or Mexico soccer team stats.

Download the Xfinity app to your smartphone to get direct access to FanDuel giving customer easy access to team lists, live odds and easy one touch betting.

If you’re not a Xfinity customer, you can subscribe to their World Soccer Ticket. For $95/month, subscribers get access to more than 1,500 soccer matches from the world’s top leagues including all 104 matches during the tournament. Broadcasts are available in English, on Fox and FS1 and Spanish on Telemundo and Universo.