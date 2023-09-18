Chattanooga Dining Guide: Mediterranean Cuisine

Welcome to The Pulse's Chattanooga Dining Guide, a listing of the city's many (many) great places to eat and drink.

We've done our best to organize this list by cuisine, though many of our local eateries are a bit hard to classify.

MEDITERRANEAN

Acropolis Mediterranean Grill -- 2213 Hamilton Place Blvd., (423) 899-5341

Bela Lisboa Restaurant -- 417 Frazier Ave, (423) 682-8365

Epicurean Restaurant -- 4301 Ringgold Rd, (423) 622-4139

Greek Plate Gyro’s -- 811 Market St., (423) 541-1800

Kabob-ster -- 1408 Gunbarrel Rd., (423) 475-5370

Massey's Kitchen -- 826 Scenic Hwy, Lookout Mountain, (423) 654-9800

Opa! Greek Restaurant -- 249 River St, (423) 227-9774

Portofino's -- 6511 Ringgold Rd, (423) 499-9696

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe

432 Market St., (423) 779-3100

2020 Gunbarrel Rd., #120, (423) 443-4479

If you know of a restaurant that isn't on our list, please email us at info@chattanoogapulse.com with the information -- restaurant name, address, phone number, and type of cuisine -- and we will be happy to add them.