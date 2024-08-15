10-Minute Play Festival

Chattanooga Theatre Centre 400 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Discover nine new 10-minute plays by Chattanooga-based playwrights on the theme Love Bites! Each play sparks a range of emotions on the ups & downs of love, from the hilarious to the heartache. Plays were selected from a juried review of over 20 play submissions. With an ensemble cast of 30+ actors, these plays will be brought to life with fully staged performances on August 15th, 16th & 17th at 7:30 PM at Chattanooga Theatre Centre's Circle Theatre. This play fest of new, local works is brought to you by Next Exit Productions with support from ArtsBuild. Join us for a Q&A with the playwrights after each show! Tickets are available here: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35678

Theater & Dance
