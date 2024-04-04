100 Years of Women and Fashion

Chattanooga Whiskey Event Hall 890 Riverfront Parkway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

To celebrate the Northside Neighborhood House’s 100 years as a non-profit serving the Chattanooga community, the organization will host a 100 Years of Women and Fashion fashion show. Set for Thursday, April 4, the event will feature items from the NNH’s Thrift Stores which represent the different decades of the NNH’s existence. The event will be held from 7 – 9 p.m. at the Chattanooga Whiskey Event Hall, located 890 Riverfront Parkway. Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased at nnhouse.org/events/fashionshow. Drinks and heavy hors d'oeuvres will be provided.

Local models will walk the runway in styles representing each decade. “It seemed only natural that we could highlight our Thrift Stores as part of our 100th Celebration,” said Jenny Stripling, NNH’s Chief Development Officer. “We’re excited to showcase items from our Thrifts, while celebrating women as well. We’re encouraging attendees to come dressed in their favorite decade and walk the runway for a chance to win prizes,” she added.

Founded by Rose Longgley and Emily Page Schlesinger, the Northside Neighborhood House has provided hope, empowerment, stability, and opportunity for our neighbors north of the Tennessee River since 1924. With offices located on the north shore, NNH operates 10 CommUNITY Schools, three Thrift Stores, Good Neighbor online thrift and the Coffee Community Collective in Soddy-Daisy.

