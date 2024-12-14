The 11th Annual Dana Patterson Merry Christmas Concert

× Expand The GEM Theatre Dana Patterson Merry Christmas Concert

Please join the community in honoring the memory of Dana Patterson at the annual family-friendly Christmas concert at The GEM Theatre on Saturday, December 14 at 7:30pm. For the past 11 years, The Bentley family has hosted the all-ages holiday performance in memory of Dana Patterson, a family friend who tragically lost her life in 2013 to domestic violence, with 100% of proceeds benefiting local 501(c)(3) charities. This year all proceeds will be donated to the Georgia Baptist Children’s Homes and Ministries, a Christian caring ministry of services designated to promote the spiritual, physical, and emotional well-being of children, youth and family, as well as the ongoing Pearl King Center for Cultural Arts renovation project at The GEM Theatre.

The concert is generously sponsored by Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home and Samantha Lusk & Associates Realty. Tickets are $20; reserved seating is recommended and available online at www.calhoungemtheatre.org or by calling the box office at (706) 625-3132.

The benefit will feature performances by the long-time local favorites White Water Junction, the talented Bentley family including Faye, Jessie, Trey, and Andrew, and numerous gifted vocalists. Mr. & Mrs. Clause will make a special appearance!