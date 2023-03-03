The 15th Annual Chocolate Fling

Silver Ballroom, Read House 709 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Welcome to the 15th Annual Chocolate Fling! This event is for chocolate lovers of all ages, complete with a live auction, music, and various chocolate delicacies from the finest local chocolatiers! If your heart desires, come dressed in your best ROARING 20's attire and be entered into a "best dressed" contest. There is so much fun to be had! Buy your tickets on our website today at www.epilepsy-setn.org.

Info

