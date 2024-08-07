$2 Beer Night - Chattanooga Red Wolves vs. Spokane Velocity

CHI Memorial Stadium 1 Stadium Way, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37412

Come out for $2 Beer Night at CHI Memorial Stadium as the Red Wolves take on League One newcomers, Spokane Velocity! Enjoy special pricing on Coors Banquet, Miller High Life, and Natural Lite for $2.00 and Wine Wednesday with $4.00 wine at select concession areas 🍻🍷

🅿️ Parking will be also be $5.00 for this match

Food & Drink, Outdoor, Sports
4235411660
