$2 Beer Night - Chattanooga Red Wolves vs. Spokane Velocity
CHI Memorial Stadium 1 Stadium Way, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37412
Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
$2.00 Beer Night at CHI Memorial Stadium
Come out for $2 Beer Night at CHI Memorial Stadium as the Red Wolves take on League One newcomers, Spokane Velocity! Enjoy special pricing on Coors Banquet, Miller High Life, and Natural Lite for $2.00 and Wine Wednesday with $4.00 wine at select concession areas 🍻🍷
🅿️ Parking will be also be $5.00 for this match
Food & Drink, Outdoor, Sports