$2 Beer Night - Chattanooga Red Wolves vs. Spokane Velocity

× Expand Chattanooga Red Wolves SC $2.00 Beer Night at CHI Memorial Stadium

Come out for $2 Beer Night at CHI Memorial Stadium as the Red Wolves take on League One newcomers, Spokane Velocity! Enjoy special pricing on Coors Banquet, Miller High Life, and Natural Lite for $2.00 and Wine Wednesday with $4.00 wine at select concession areas 🍻🍷

🅿️ Parking will be also be $5.00 for this match