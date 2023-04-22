2023 Annual Charity Golf Tournament

Bear Trace at Harrison Bay 8919 Harrison Bay Road, Harrison, Tennessee 37341

This is the 2023 Annual Candlelighters Charity Golf Tournament. This is a best shot tournament to raise money for children with cancer. We help the families that have to travel for treatment with gas, food, utilities, etc that insurance and hospitals don't cover. Pastries and coffee provided before and after lunch along with trophy awards.

Charity & Fundraisers, Outdoor, Sports
