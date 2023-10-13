2023 Hip-Hop Summit: A conversation with Dame Dash

Chattanooga Theatre Centre 400 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Join us on Friday, October 13th, at the Chattanooga Theatre Centre for a live conversation with Dame Dash. Come hear about his journey from street hustler to co-founding Roc-A-Fella Records, now investing his money and time as a serial entrepreneur, film producer, director, and actor.

Don't miss Dame's first time in Chattanooga! Be sure to take advantage of the VIP reception after the event as we will only issue 50 tickets!

7:00pm Reception

7:30pm Live Conversation with Dame Dash

8:30pm VIP Reception

Chattanooga Theatre Centre 400 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
