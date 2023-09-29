× Expand George Communications 2023 Jazz and Barbecue

JAZZ & BBQ 2023

We are so excited to have Jazz and BBQ, our annual event benefiting Love's Arm, at Bessie Smith Cultural Center. You'll enjoy a delicious meal while listening to smooth jazz performed by the Kash Wright Trio. After a short program celebrating Love's Arm and casting vision for the future, another hour of jazz music will follow, along with dessert, and coffee.

This is the perfect way to end your workweek!

Love's Arm began in 2005 with a mission to love, support, and advocate for women survivors of commercial sexual exploitation, trafficking, and addiction. Through street and strip club outreaches, detention center studies, a 30-day acute care program, and a cost-free holistic recovery home, we help women find their voice and empower them to pursue a life worth loving.