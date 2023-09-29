2023 Jazz and Barbecue

to

Bessie Smith Cultural Center 200 East M L King Boulevard, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

JAZZ & BBQ 2023

We are so excited to have Jazz and BBQ, our annual event benefiting Love's Arm, at Bessie Smith Cultural Center. You'll enjoy a delicious meal while listening to smooth jazz performed by the Kash Wright Trio. After a short program celebrating Love's Arm and casting vision for the future, another hour of jazz music will follow, along with dessert, and coffee.

This is the perfect way to end your workweek!

Love's Arm began in 2005 with a mission to love, support, and advocate for women survivors of commercial sexual exploitation, trafficking, and addiction. Through street and strip club outreaches, detention center studies, a 30-day acute care program, and a cost-free holistic recovery home, we help women find their voice and empower them to pursue a life worth loving.

Info

Bessie Smith Cultural Center 200 East M L King Boulevard, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Charity & Fundraisers
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - 2023 Jazz and Barbecue - 2023-09-29 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 2023 Jazz and Barbecue - 2023-09-29 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 2023 Jazz and Barbecue - 2023-09-29 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 2023 Jazz and Barbecue - 2023-09-29 18:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

July 27, 2023

Friday

July 28, 2023

Saturday

July 29, 2023

Sunday

July 30, 2023

Monday

July 31, 2023

Tuesday

August 1, 2023

Wednesday

August 2, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours