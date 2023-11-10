2023 Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair

× Expand Waterhouse Public Relations Hamilton County Fair graphic

The newly envisioned Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair will debut Veterans Day weekend Nov. 10-12, 2023, at the breathtaking, 2,100-acre McDonald Farm. Presented by title sponsor Little Debbie, the 3-day event will build on history, heritage and tradition and serve as the backdrop of family memories for generations to come. Multi-platinum-selling singer/songwriter Lauren Alaina headlines the fair on Saturday with local rising country music star Brandon Davis opening the show. The fair will feature a rodeo, lumberjack shows, amusement rides, agricultural exhibits, fairground food favorites and children’s programs. It also includes a special military focus, support for Wreaths Across Chattanooga, a flyover, fireworks and more. Large onsite parking. Single-day ticket prices range from free-$7, and 3-day passes range from $12-$14.