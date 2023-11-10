2023 Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair

to

Old McDonald's Farm 16705 Coulterville Road, Sale Creek, Tennessee

The newly envisioned Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair will debut Veterans Day weekend Nov. 10-12, 2023, at the breathtaking, 2,100-acre McDonald Farm. Presented by title sponsor Little Debbie, the 3-day event will build on history, heritage and tradition and serve as the backdrop of family memories for generations to come. Multi-platinum-selling singer/songwriter Lauren Alaina headlines the fair on Saturday with local rising country music star Brandon Davis opening the show. The fair will feature a rodeo, lumberjack shows, amusement rides, agricultural exhibits, fairground food favorites and children’s programs. It also includes a special military focus, support for Wreaths Across Chattanooga, a flyover, fireworks and more. Large onsite parking. Single-day ticket prices range from free-$7, and 3-day passes range from $12-$14.

Info

Old McDonald's Farm 16705 Coulterville Road, Sale Creek, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
4232096899
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - 2023 Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair - 2023-11-10 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 2023 Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair - 2023-11-10 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 2023 Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair - 2023-11-10 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 2023 Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair - 2023-11-10 17:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - 2023 Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair - 2023-11-11 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 2023 Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair - 2023-11-11 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 2023 Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair - 2023-11-11 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 2023 Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair - 2023-11-11 17:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

The Chattanooga Dining Guide

Calendar Of Events

Monday

September 25, 2023

Tuesday

September 26, 2023

Wednesday

September 27, 2023

Thursday

September 28, 2023

Friday

September 29, 2023

Saturday

September 30, 2023

Sunday

October 1, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours