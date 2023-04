× Expand Drew Posey Music For Mutts

This is a family & pet friendly festival. This year Music for Mutts is sponsored by Chattanooga Bud Dispensary and produced by Chattanooga Bands Production. Proceeds benefits Pet Placement Center

Live music : Dayz of Deception, Silver Tongued Devilz, DhD, CashClip, Justin & the Juicetones, Wicked Weird, Bindy, Angelina Clare, Cara Madaris, Brownie, Sylyns, Gozombiego, The Tweakers, Rustic Reign, Jack Endelouz, Final Fairground, Subkonscious, Crossroad Gypsies