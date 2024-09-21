× Expand Kimberly Posey Smith 2024 Cannabis Music Festival

Get ready to groove and embrace the green vibes, where live music and the finest cannabis products come together!

Welcome to the 2024 Cannabis Music Festival!

Get ready for an unforgettable experience at Coolidge Park! Join us for a day filled with groovy beats, good vibes, and of course, cannabis celebration.

What to Expect:

-Live music from top artists

-Chill atmosphere to relax and enjoy

-Delicious food and drinks

-Interactive activities and games

-Opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals

Event Details:

- Date: Sept. 21, 2024

- Time: 12 pm-10 pm

- Location: Coolidge Park

Don't miss out on this epic celebration of music and cannabis! Grab your friends and get ready to have a blast at the

2024 CBD Plus Cannabis Music Festival.

12 pm Rustic Reign

12:45 pm Jack Endelouz

1:30 pm Jonathan Kane & Friends

2:15 pm Jerry Grant & The Corruptors

3:00 pm Sylyns

4:30 pm Tempus

6:00 pm C-Grimey

6:45 pm Cash Clip

7:30 pm Symptom of the Universe

8:15 pm Oki Turbo

9:00 pm Dusty Dial (DHD)

9:30 pm Red Pawn