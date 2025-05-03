× Expand CRITI 2025 chattaderby - 2 ChattaDerby info

Get ready for an unforgettable experience at ChattaDerby, our annual fundraiser! Indulge in delicious Kentucky-Derby-themed food and drinks, join in on the thrilling silent auction, and cheer along with a live stream of the race. With exciting contests and a whole lot of fun, this is the event of the year! Don’t miss out—grab your tickets, become a sponsor, or donate to the silent auction or campaign now!