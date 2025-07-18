2025 Ice Cream Crawl

× Expand River City Company Celebrate National Ice Cream Day by enjoying cool treats all weekend long!

Mark your calendar for July 18-20, 2025! Celebrating National Ice Cream Day, downtown visitors will enjoy cool treats across all of downtown at parlors and restaurants. For each location you visit, you are able to register to win $100 Chattanooga Express Card and ice cream prize packages. Simply visit the participating locations, scan a QR code when you order your treat, and enter to win.

Looking for an easy way to get around? Consider taking the CARTA electric shuttle, which operates to the Northshore and through downtown.

Participating Locations:

• Clumpies Southside

• Clumpies Northshore

• Milk & Honey

• Scoop Around Ice Cream Bar

• Ice Cream Show

• Cold Stone Creamery

Official Rules: https://www.rivercitycompany.com/ice-cream-crawl