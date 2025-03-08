2025 St. Nicholas School Wave Runner | 1-Mile & 5K Run, Plus 100-Yard Dash
St. Nicholas School 7525 Min Tom Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
St. Nicholas School
Join St. Nicholas School in Chattanooga's East Brainerd neighborhood for the Wave Runner, a fun-filled event benefiting our Parent Association.
Choose between a 1-mile, 5K, or FREE 100-yard dash, then stick around for delicious breakfast from Chatter Box food truck, beverages from Summer Sun Coffee, activities for children, and time to enjoy our campus. Register today and be part of the fun: www.stns.org/waverunner.
Cost:
1-Mile or 5K: $25
100-Yard Dash: FREE
Your $25 registration for the 1-mile or 5K secures your spot in the race, supports the FREE 100-yard dash, and contributes to the work of our Parent Association. Not racing? Bring a lawn chair and cheer on the runners.